Russians Brave the Cold for Frozen Epiphany Swim

Each year on Jan. 19, Russians celebrate the holiday of the Epiphany, which commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan, by dipping into frigid rivers, ponds and lakes across the country.



According to tradition, one must dip below the water's surface three times to symbolize the Holy Trinity.



The Kremlin said Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the yearly tradition — but did not release photos or videos of his icy dip as it has done in the past.



Here's a look at some of the Russians who braved the cold this year: