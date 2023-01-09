‘Putsch Into Nowhere’: Russian Officials Slam Brazil Riots, Back Lula

Russian officials offered support for Lula, who now presides over the country that like Russia is a member of the club of BRICS emerging economies:

Supporters of Brazil’s right-wing ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings in Brasilia on Sunday, one week after the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

— Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the upper-house Federation Council’s Foreign Affairs Committee:

“I was in Brazil when Lula was inaugurated and saw everything with my own eyes: there were no signs of disturbances at all. What happened now is difficult to explain and, from my point of view, non-systemic.”

Writing on the Telegram messaging app, Kosachev said: “It’s a strange and senseless ‘putsch into nowhere’ in Brazil… What remains is to wish the far-flung and yet close Brazil the restoration of law and order, stability and prosperity, and to wish Lula da Silva confidence in his rightness and consistency in his actions.”

— Andrei Klishas, chairman of the Federation Council’s Constitutional Committee:

“The political crisis in Brazil must be resolved within the framework of the country’s constitution. A coup d’etat cannot be a way out of a political crisis, this is true for both Brazil and Ukraine,” Klishas said, referring to Ukraine's Euromaidan revolution of 2014 that ousted Kyiv's Russia-friendly president.

— Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman:

“We condemn in the strongest terms the actions of the instigators of the riots and we fully support Brazil's President Lula da Silva.”