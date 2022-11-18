In Photos: Ukrainians Prepare For a Long and Cold Winter as Russian Strikes Continue

While usually greeted with excitement, the first snows of the winter were this year met with unease in Ukraine, as millions of people were left without power after a fresh barrage of Russian missile strikes targeting the country's infrastructure, and millions more feared being left without heat as the mercury plummeted.



While the recent recapture of Kherson provided a much-needed morale boost to the war-torn country, Ukraine now faces the conflict being frozen for several months as both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries dig in for the winter.