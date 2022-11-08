In Photos: Interactive Exhibition Re-Creates 1941 Red Square Parade

Thousands of people on Sunday flocked to Red Square for an interactive exhibit re-creating the Soviet Union's October Revolution Parade of 1941.



The parade held 81 years ago took place during the Battle of Moscow against Nazi Germany. Soldiers who marched in the parade went straight to the front lines afterward, and many would be killed in the battle.



Here's a look at the anniversary re-creations: