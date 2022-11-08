Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Interactive Exhibition Re-Creates 1941 Red Square Parade

Thousands of people on Sunday flocked to Red Square for an interactive exhibit re-creating the Soviet Union's October Revolution Parade of 1941.

The parade held 81 years ago took place during the Battle of Moscow against Nazi Germany. Soldiers who marched in the parade went straight to the front lines afterward, and many would be killed in the battle.

Here's a look at the anniversary re-creations:
City officials said more than 20,000 Muscovites came to the exhibition within its first two hours of opening.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
"This year, we paid special attention to the women who worked and did everything necessary for the front," said Yekaterina Dragunova, the head of Moscow's public relations and youth policy committee.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Actors wore uniforms resembling those worn by Red Army soldiers eighty-one years ago.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Historic military vehicles were also displayed.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
At the 1941 parade, Soviet leader Josef Stalin delivered a speech to troops before they marched on to battle.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Each year in Russia, November 7 is celebrated as a Day of Military Honor.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The exhibition also displayed the Academy Award given in 1942 to "Moscow Strikes Back," a documentary about the Battle of Moscow, Dragunova said.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The Battle of Moscow was a key point in World War II as the Soviet army successfully prevented Hitler's forces from capturing the city.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Muscovites who attended Sunday's exhibition could also listen to audio recordings and look at archival photographs of those who took part in the 1941 parade.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
A Soviet-era tank stands in front of the Kremlin.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The Soviet Union's defeat of the Nazis in World War II is a major source of national pride for many Russians.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Present-day Russian authorities have harked back to the rhetoric used by the Soviet Union in its fight against Nazi Germany when justifying the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, based on the unbacked claim that Ukrainian officials are neo-Nazis.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
