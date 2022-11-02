Poland Launches Russian Border Wall Construction

Poland has started construction of a barrier along its border with Russia amid Warsaw's concerns that Moscow could orchestrate a migrant crisis on the European Union’s frontiers, Russian state media reported Wednesday.

A senior official in Poland’s ruling party disclosed plans last week to erect a barrier on the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad region after its airport announced an open skies policy to attract Asian and Persian Gulf airlines.

Kaliningrad, Russia’s Baltic exclave, shares land borders with ex-Soviet EU member Lithuania to the northeast and fellow EU member Poland to the south.

Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said Wednesday that Warsaw took border security measures in response to the Kaliningrad airport’s new policy, according to Russian state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

“As soon as today, [workers] will start building a temporary fence on the border between Poland and the Kaliningrad region,” Błaszczak was quoted as saying.

He said the barrier will consist of three lines of barbed wire standing 2.5 meters tall and 3 meters wide.

The Polish border guard said it would select a contractor for the Kaliningrad border wall by the end of November, according to Sky News.