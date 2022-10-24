Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: The Task of Demining Liberated Areas of Ukraine Gets Underway

As Russian troops withdraw from territories they previously occupied in Ukraine, pro-Kyiv administrators are finding themselves facing the task of demining thousands of hectares of land.

Partnering with IT companies, European countries, and the U.S., Ukraine has recently started work demining the Kharkiv region, even launching an app to facilitate public participation in the efforts, which could last decades.
A member of the National Guard of Ukraine demining a field in the Kharkiv region.
National Guard of Ukraine (CC BY 4.0)
As Russia withdraws from some of its occupied territories in Ukraine, Kyiv is now attempting to clear swaths of mined land.
National Guard of Ukraine (CC BY 4.0)
More than 1,114 hectares of the Kharkiv region have been cleared of mines, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Oct. 20.
National Guard of Ukraine (CC BY 4.0)
"So far, about 187 km of power lines, 160 km of highways, 147 km of gas pipelines, 103 km of railway tracks, and 37 objects of critical infrastructure have been examined and cleared," Oleksandr Volobuev of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, said.
National Guard of Ukraine (CC BY 4.0)
Efforts to demine Ukraine could take decades, according to experts.
National Guard of Ukraine (CC BY 4.0)
The United States announced in August that it would spend $89 million to train and equip Ukrainian demining teams.
National Guard of Ukraine (CC BY 4.0)
Demining efforts seen at close hand in Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
National Guard of Ukraine (CC BY 4.0)
The State Emergency Service starts work on restoring normal living conditions to villages in the Kharkiv region.
mvs.gov.ua (CC BY 4.0)
Military engineers continue demining efforts in the Kyiv region's Brovary district
mvs.gov.ua (CC BY 4.0)
The Ukrainian government has launched the Demining Ukraine app, which allows citizens to report suspicious objects and their coordinates.
mvs.gov.ua (CC BY 4.0)
The Demining Ukraine app allows civilians to inform the authorities when they believe they've discovered a mine.
mvs.gov.ua (CC BY 4.0)
The Head of the EU's External Action Service, Peter Wagner, learns about the work of the State Emergency Service's pyrotechnic units during a visit to the Kyiv region.
mvs.gov.ua (CC BY 4.0)

Read more about: Occupied Ukraine , Ukraine war

More image galleries

wartime capital

In Photos: Life Goes on in Moscow Amid Mobilization, Martial Law

Though Russia's "partial" mobilization is still underway in most regions — and the latest increase of security preparedness levels signals that the country...
POPULAR DEFIANCE

In Photos: Eastern Ukraine Unbowed by Rocket Attacks

As Russia continues to target civilian infrastructure in drone and missile strikes this week, residents of the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions in the east...
Civilian courage

In Photos: Ukrainians Remain Defiant Amid Russian Missile Strikes

The Kremlin has responded with fury to the attack on the Crimean Bridge on Saturday, launching a devastating series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities...
under fire

In Photos: Russian Missiles Pummel Cities Across Ukraine

Cities across Ukraine were slammed by Russian missiles Monday morning, sending civilians scrambling for cover as Moscow hit back for an attack on its bridge...