In Photos: Russians Fleeing Putin's Draft Queue at Georgian Border

Nearly two weeks into Russian President Vladimir Putin's "partial" mobilization for the war in Ukraine, crowds of Russians seeking to escape the draft continue to line up at the country's southern border with Georgia, which does not require a visa to enter.

Over 93,000 Russians have passed through the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint since Sept. 17, according to the Fontanka.ru news website.

Because the crossing in the Caucasus Mountains is Russia's main land checkpoint with Georgia, a huge bottleneck has formed — with exhausting wait times of up to five days with no facilities.

Here is a look at the scene at the Verkhniy Lars border checkpoint:
A woman holds a child while waiting in line to reach the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border.
Yelena Afonina / TASS
Cars waiting in line near the village of Nizhniy Lars on the approach to the Georgian border.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Russian Defense Ministry representatives have issued 180 draft orders to men waiting in line to leave the country.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Cars and trucks wait in line to reach the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
People waiting to access the Russian-Georgian border.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
A woman pushes a suitcase on the road to the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
Some are using scooters and bicycles to bypass the long line of traffic to access the Russian-Georgian border.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
People snacking as they continue their wait on the road to the Verkhniy Lars border checkpoint.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
People walk along the road to the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint on the Russian-Georgian border.
Valery Sharifulin / TASS
A volunteer distributes supplies to Russians waiting to cross the border into Georgia.
Yelena Afonina / TASS
A family on the road to the Verkhniy Lars checkpoint.
Yelena Afonina / TASS

