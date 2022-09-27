In Photos: Occupied Ukrainian Regions Vote in 'Sham' Annexation Referendums

Russian proxies in occupied Ukraine are staging a five-day referendum to determine whether they wish to be annexed by Russia.



Voting has been underway in the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), as well as the partially occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, since Sept. 23, with polls closing on Tuesday.



The referendums — which Kyiv and its Western allies denounce as a “sham” — follow a pattern that Moscow utilized in Crimea in 2014, when nationwide street demonstrations overthrew Ukraine's pro-Russian president.



The outcome of the voting has been telegraphed well in advance, with Russian state media reporting that President Vladimir Putin could sign off on the annexation this week.



There have also been widespread reports of voter intimidation, with videos showing armed Russian forces and election officials going door-to-door and ordering residents to cast their votes.



Here’s a look at photos from the voting process: