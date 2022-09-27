Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: Occupied Ukrainian Regions Vote in 'Sham' Annexation Referendums

Russian proxies in occupied Ukraine are staging a five-day referendum to determine whether they wish to be annexed by Russia.

Voting has been underway in the separatist Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR), as well as the partially occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, since Sept. 23, with polls closing on Tuesday.

The referendums — which Kyiv and its Western allies denounce as a “sham” — follow a pattern that Moscow utilized in Crimea in 2014, when nationwide street demonstrations overthrew Ukraine's pro-Russian president.

The outcome of the voting has been telegraphed well in advance, with Russian state media reporting that President Vladimir Putin could sign off on the annexation this week.

There have also been widespread reports of voter intimidation, with videos showing armed Russian forces and election officials going door-to-door and ordering residents to cast their votes.

Here’s a look at photos from the voting process:
Residents cast their ballots in field voting in the DNR.
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
A man in the DNR carries ballots during the separatist region's referendum on becoming part of Russia.
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
People vote at a mobile polling station in the occupied port city of Mariupol.
AP Photo / TASS
A woman casts her ballot at an intensive care hospital on Sept. 26.
Yegor Aleyev / TASS
A woman votes in a referendum on the Kherson region’s joining Russia.
TASS
People vote during the referendum in Luhansk.
Alexander Reka / TASS
Voting at the DNR's embassy in Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Voting at the DNR's embassy in Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Voting at the DNR's embassy in Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Voting at the DNR's embassy in Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Voting at the DNR's embassy in Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The polling station at the DNR's embassy in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency

More image galleries

call to service

In Photos: Moscow's Military Enlistment Centers Amid Mobilization

Thousands of Russian men of military age have been called up to service since President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial" military mobilization following...
ukraine_war

Russians Protest Putin's Ukraine Mobilization, in Photos

Over 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday at rallies against the military mobilization announced earlier in the day by President Vladimir...
recaptured region

In Photos: Kharkiv Region Returns to Normalcy After Russian Occupation

Civilians return to work, reunite with their families and start to return to normal life after the Russian army's retreat.
destruction and hope

In Photos: De-Occupied Izyum Following Ukraine's Counteroffensive

"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izyum," Zelensky wrote of his visit.