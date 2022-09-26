Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Moscow's Military Enlistment Centers Amid Mobilization

Thousands of Russian men of military age have been called up to service since President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial" military mobilization following major losses in Ukraine.

While Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the "partial" mobilization would involve 300,000 reservists with prior military experience, the official decree does not list a number — and independent media reports have said the Kremlin could call up as many as 1 million men to fight.

Since the announcement was made, Russia's military recruitment offices have become a site of tearful goodbyes, anger and somber resignation.

Here is a look at scenes from enlistment centers in the capital Moscow in the first days of the mobilization:
The military commissariat in Moscow.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
The military commissariat in the Moscow region.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
The military commissariat in the Moscow region.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
The military commissariat in the Moscow region.
Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
Mobilization at the military commissariat in Moscow.
Moskva News Agency
