In Photos: Moscow's Military Enlistment Centers Amid Mobilization

Thousands of Russian men of military age have been called up to service since President Vladimir Putin declared a "partial" military mobilization following major losses in Ukraine.



While Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the "partial" mobilization would involve 300,000 reservists with prior military experience, the official decree does not list a number — and independent media reports have said the Kremlin could call up as many as 1 million men to fight.



Since the announcement was made, Russia's military recruitment offices have become a site of tearful goodbyes, anger and somber resignation.



Here is a look at scenes from enlistment centers in the capital Moscow in the first days of the mobilization: