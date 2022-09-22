Russians Protest Putin's Ukraine Mobilization, in Photos
Over 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday at rallies against the military mobilization announced earlier in the day by President Vladimir Putin.
In the capital Moscow, several hundred people gathered amid heavy police presence. Protesters chanted “No war!” “Send Putin to the trenches!” and “Let our children live!”
According to protest monitoring group OVD-Info, most of the detentions took place in Moscow, where at least 530 people were picked up by police, and in St. Petersburg, where 478 were detained.
Here are a selection of photos of the rallies and detentions:
Alexander Nemenov / AFP
Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / ТАСС
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Vitaly Smolnikov / Kommersant
Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / ТАСС
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Photo / TASS
Vitaly Smolnikov / Kommersant