Russians Protest Putin's Ukraine Mobilization, in Photos

Over 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday at rallies against the military mobilization announced earlier in the day by President Vladimir Putin.



In the capital Moscow, several hundred people gathered amid heavy police presence. Protesters chanted “No war!” “Send Putin to the trenches!” and “Let our children live!”



According to protest monitoring group OVD-Info, most of the detentions took place in Moscow, where at least 530 people were picked up by police, and in St. Petersburg, where 478 were detained.



Here are a selection of photos of the rallies and detentions:



