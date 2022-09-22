Support The Moscow Times!
Russians Protest Putin's Ukraine Mobilization, in Photos

Over 1,300 people were detained across Russia on Wednesday at rallies against the military mobilization announced earlier in the day by President Vladimir Putin.

In the capital Moscow, several hundred people gathered amid heavy police presence. Protesters chanted “No war!” “Send Putin to the trenches!” and “Let our children live!”

According to protest monitoring group OVD-Info, most of the detentions took place in Moscow, where at least 530 people were picked up by police, and in St. Petersburg, where 478 were detained.

Here are a selection of photos of the rallies and detentions:

Police officers detain a man in Moscow at a protest against partial mobilization.
Alexander Nemenov / AFP
Police detain a man in Moscow at a protest against partial mobilization.
Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / ТАСС
Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Anti-mobilization protests in Moscow.
Vitaly Smolnikov / Kommersant
Police detain a man in Moscow at a protest against partial mobilization.
Maxim Shipenkov / EPA / ТАСС
Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
A detention at an anti-mobilization protest in Moscow.
Ivan Vodopyanov / Kommersant
Police officers detain demonstrators in St. Petersburg.
Olga Maltseva / AFP
Riot police detain a protester in Moscow.
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP Photo / TASS
Anti-mobilization protests in Moscow.
Vitaly Smolnikov / Kommersant
