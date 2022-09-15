In Photos: De-Occupied Izyum Following Ukraine's Counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited Izyum, a key strategic city in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which was recently recaptured by Kyiv's forces.



"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izyum," Zelensky wrote of his visit in the official Telegram channel. "And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village. We are moving in only one direction: forward and towards victory."



Reflecting the spirit of Zelensky's message, the pictures of the newly liberated city depict both a painful destruction and a glimmering hope.