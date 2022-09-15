Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: De-Occupied Izyum Following Ukraine's Counteroffensive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited Izyum, a key strategic city in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, which was recently recaptured by Kyiv's forces.

"Our blue-yellow flag is already flying in the de-occupied Izyum," Zelensky wrote of his visit in the official Telegram channel. "And it will be so in every Ukrainian city and village. We are moving in only one direction: forward and towards victory."

Reflecting the spirit of Zelensky's message, the pictures of the newly liberated city depict both a painful destruction and a glimmering hope.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pictured during his visit to liberated Izyum.
president.gov.ua
"You can temporarily occupy the territory of our state. But you definitely cannot occupy the Ukrainian people," the Ukrainian president wrote following his visit to de-occupied areas.
Juan Barreto / AFP
Areas recently liberated by Ukraine are home to some 150,000 people, according to Ukrainian officials.
Juan Barreto / AFP
An Izyum resident holds a Ukrainian flag.
Juan BARRETO / AFP
“The view is very shocking, but it is not shocking for me,” Zelensky told journalists when asked about the scenes of devastation in the city.
Juan Barreto / AFP
Here, a Ukrainian soldier is pictured inspecting a captured Russian tank on the outskirts of Izyum.
Juan Barreto / AFP
Zelensky said atrocities that were potentially committed by Russia in Izyum could resemble those found in Bucha, Borodyanka and Irpin following Russia's retreat from around Kyiv this spring.
Juan Barreto / AFP
Graffiti which reads "Russia" found by a door leading to abandoned munitions crates on the outskirts of Izyum.
Juan Barreto / AFP
"I am thankful to...all our warriors for liberating the Ukrainian land from the enemy...
president.gov.ua
...You save our people, our hearts, children and the future," Zelensky wrote on Telegram Wednesday.
president.gov.ua
