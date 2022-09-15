Ceasefire Holds on Armenia-Azerbaijan Border After Deadly Clashes

A ceasefire was holding Thursday on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Yerevan said, after the worst clashes since 2020 killed dozens of troops and jeopardised a fledgling peace process.

The clashes that erupted on Tuesday ended "thanks to the international involvement" overnight on Thursday, Armenia's security council said, after earlier failed attempts from Russia to broker a truce.

Baku and Yerevan have traded accusations of initiating the violence along their shared border, which saw 105 Armenian troops and 50 Azerbaijani servicemen killed and hundreds of Armenian civilians flee their homes near the frontier.

The escalation comes as Yerevan's closest ally Moscow is distracted by its nearly seven-month war in Ukraine.

A delegation of the Collective Security Treaty Organization — a Moscow-led grouping of several ex-Soviet republics — is due in Yerevan later Thursday, Armenia's foreign ministry said.

On Tuesday, Armenia's security council asked for military help from Moscow, which is obliged under the treaty to defend Armenia in the event of foreign invasion.

In Yerevan, opposition supporters staged an anti-government protest overnight, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation, after rumors he was planning to agree on concessions in decades-long territorial dispute with Azerbaijan.