Explainer: Who Are Russia’s Pro-war Bloggers And Why Are They Important?

As Russian forces retreated from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region in the face of last week’s successful Ukrainian counteroffensive, some of the strongest criticism of the Kremlin has come from the strongest supporters of its invasion. These so-called “pro-war bloggers” have become an increasingly popular source of information about the fighting in Ukraine, amassing huge online followings on the Telegram messaging app. They include those with ties to Russian officials, those close to mercenary group Wagner, former security officers and journalists for state-run news outlets. Often enjoying access to frontline areas and Russian military commanders mostly off-limits to other journalists, these hawkish, patriotic commentators are outspoken supporters of Russia’s invasion — and don’t shy away from criticizing the Kremlin’s battlefield strategies. As Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine continues to falter, we look at the unusual role these channels play in Russian media, how they operate and who is worth reading. What is a Russian “pro-war blogger”? After President Vladimir Putin ordered troops over the Ukrainian border in February, a group of men with connections to the military have been using Telegram to deliver live updates on the course of the war. These bloggers regularly share in-depth maps and information from the frontlines. They also detail Ukrainian failures, parrot extreme nationalist views and offer ways people can help Russian troops fighting at the front.

Why are they important? Often with hundreds of thousands of followers, pro-war channels occupy a curious niche in the Russian media landscape. Following a crackdown that virtually wiped out independent war coverage, the pro-war channels are some of the only platforms in Russia to deliver relatively reliable information about the situation at the front. But pro-war bloggers have grown increasingly frustrated with the Kremlin and Russia’s Defense Ministry as Russian forces continue to suffer setbacks — making them a potential threat to the official narrative. Following last week’s Ukrainian counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, Starshe Eddi, a popular pro-war blogger with over half a million followers, wrote that “the Armed Forces of Ukraine have completely outplayed our command.” Who are they? Pro-war channels fall into several categories, from anonymous channels to prominent journalists embedded with Russian forces. Among the most prominent anonymous channels is Rybar — meaning “fisherman” — which has 790,000 followers. The channel publishes high-quality maps of the frontlines as well as frequent photos and videos of the aftermath of fighting. It regularly offers criticism of the Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry. Amid Ukraine’s advances in the Kharkiv region last week, Ribar wrote: “Let's be blunt: now is not the moment when you can be silent and say nothing.” Some anonymous bloggers are reportedly linked with Russian mercenary outfit Wagner, including Reverse Side of the Medal, with 160,000 subscribers, and Grey Zone, which has 310,000 subscribers. Other prominent pro-war bloggers include Igor Girkin — known by the alias Igor Strelkov — a former Russian intelligence officer who led pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014. Strelkov has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Russian leadership, stating in a video address last week that: “We have already lost, the rest is just a matter of time.” But not all of these bloggers come from a military background. Novelist Zakhar Prilepin, the ex-leader of the ultra-conservative For Truth party, regularly posts updates of Russian military activity in Ukraine, occasionally stopping to share fury at Russia's failures. "The events in the Kharkiv direction can rightfully be called a catastrophe," said one post Prilepin shared last week.