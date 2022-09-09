In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II and Russian Leaders Over the Decades

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96, ending the longest reign in the history of the British monarchy and leaving behind a legacy that spans seven decades.



After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Queen Elizabeth II made a historic visit to Russia in 1994, becoming the first ruling British monarch to set foot on Russian soil.



The Queen was hosted by Boris Yeltsin, the first president of Russia. At the time, a spokesman for Yeltsin noted the significance of the visit, saying: “We realize that the British queen would never have visited a Communist country.”



Another historic event was President Vladimir Putin’s 2003 state visit to the U.K. on the Queen's invitation.



Here’s a look at some of the Queen’s encounters with Russian leaders throughout her 70-year reign: