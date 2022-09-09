Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Queen Elizabeth II and Russian Leaders Over the Decades

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at age 96, ending the longest reign in the history of the British monarchy and leaving behind a legacy that spans seven decades.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Queen Elizabeth II made a historic visit to Russia in 1994, becoming the first ruling British monarch to set foot on Russian soil.

The Queen was hosted by Boris Yeltsin, the first president of Russia. At the time, a spokesman for Yeltsin noted the significance of the visit, saying: “We realize that the British queen would never have visited a Communist country.”

Another historic event was President Vladimir Putin’s 2003 state visit to the U.K. on the Queen's invitation.

Here’s a look at some of the Queen’s encounters with Russian leaders throughout her 70-year reign:
Queen Elizabeth arriving at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport in 1994, her first visit to Russia.
Alexander Nemyonov; Valery Khristoforov / ITAR-TASS
The Queen toured the Kremlin during her visit.
Alexander Chumichev; Alexander Sentsov / ITAR-TASS
Queen Elizabeth and Russian President Boris Yeltsin pictured at a dinner in the Kremlin.
V. Sneerson / ITAR-TASS
Queen Elizabeth with Yeltsin and his wife Naina in the Kremlin.
Alexander Sentsov; Alexander Chumichev / TASS
Russian Orthodox Church leader Patriarch Alexy II and Queen Elizabeth visit the Assumption Cathedral at the Moscow Kremlin.
Alexander Sentsov; Alexander Chumichev / TASS
Queen Elizabeth welcomed the last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev (L) at Windsor Castle during a state visit in 1989, as Gorbachev's reforms helped thaw relations between the two countries.

Gorbachev himself died on Aug. 30 at age 91.
Lyudmila Pakhomova; Yuri Lizunov / TASS
In 2003, the Queen welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin with his then-wife Lyudmila at Buckingham Palace.
Alexey Panov / TASS
Putin and Queen Elizabeth pictured heading for Buckingham Palace in a carriage, 2003.
Sergei Velichkin / TASS
Queen Elizabeth talks with Putin prior to a private audience at Windsor Castle on his first visit to the West as Russian president, 2000.

On Thursday, in a note of condolence to the new King Charles III, Putin said: "The most important events of the United Kingdom's recent history are inextricably bound with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed her subjects' love and respect as well as authority on the world stage."
AP / TASS
Putin and the Queen met again in 2014 at events to commemorate the 70th anniversary of D-Day.

President François Hollande of France speaks at Château de Bénouville in Normandy, France, June 6, 2014. Seated from left are: U.S. President Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and President Vladimir Putin of Russia.
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

