In Photos: Ukraine After 6 Months of War

Six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into neighboring Ukraine, the bloody war shows no sign of ending soon.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the invasion, according to the UN's human rights office.

Ukrainians who made the choice not to flee the country have faced challenges from water and food shortages to constant air-raid sirens and the threat of shelling.

Here's a look at scenes from six months of conflict:
Ukrainian women hug in front of a building destroyed during a missile strike in Kharkiv, Aug. 18.
Andrii Marienko / AP Photo / TASS
The destroyed Mykolaiv region governor's building following a missile strike in the southern city of the same name.
Bulent Kilic / AFP
Ukraniian soldiers sit in their basement base close to the frontline in southern Ukraine on Aug. 20.
Bulent Kilic / AFP
A Ukrainian woman walks amid the debris of a residential building following night shelling in Mykolaiv.
Kostiantyn Liberov / AP Photo / TASS
Ukrainian emergency service firefighters work on an oil tank following overnight shelling in Mykolaiv.
Kostiantyn Liberov / AP Photo / TASS
A Ukrainian serviceman near the frontline in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine.
Evgeniy Maloletka / AP Photo / TASS
An Orthodox priest during an Aug. 17 funeral ceremony at the Bucha cemetery for 20 unidentified people killed during Russia's occupation of the town in February-March 2022.
Sergei Chuzavkov / AFP
A Ukrainian emergencies ministry rescuer is seen at an exercise in the city of Zaporizhzhia on Aug. 17, to prepare for the possibility of a nuclear incident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant located near the city.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine was occupied in the early days of the war and it has remained in Russian hands ever since.
Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP
A couple carry water bottles after filling them up in a store in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Aug. 4.
David Goldman / AP Photo / TASS
Oleksandra Kostyuk, 9, waves from her cabin on an evacuation train departing Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, heading for the safer regions of western Ukraine on Aug. 2.
David Goldman / AP Photo / TASS
Children play on a destroyed car in a residential area of Mariupol.
AFP
Yoga coach Daria Steniukova, 31, poses during a wedding photoshoot in her bombed flat in Vinnytsya, which was hit by Russian air strikes last month.
Oleksandr Demianiv / AFP
Kyiv celebrates the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine on Aug. 23.
president.gov.u
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in celebrations of Ukraine's State Flag Day on Aug. 23.
president.gov.u
A girl stands on top of destroyed Russian military equipment on Kyiv's Khreshchatyk Street, which has been turned into an open-air military museum, ahead of Ukraine's Independence Day on Aug. 24.
Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP

