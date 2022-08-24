In Photos: Ukraine After 6 Months of War

Six months after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into neighboring Ukraine, the bloody war shows no sign of ending soon.



Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the invasion, according to the UN's human rights office.



Ukrainians who made the choice not to flee the country have faced challenges from water and food shortages to constant air-raid sirens and the threat of shelling.



Here's a look at scenes from six months of conflict: