Dozens Moscow Metro Passengers Detained on Russia Flag Day

Moscow police have detained dozens of metro passengers in what appeared to be a raid to prevent mass actions on Russia’s National Flag Day on Monday at a time when anti-war activism has been virtually outlawed, an independent watchdog reported.

OVD-Info, a police-monitoring website that runs a legal hotline for those detained, said 33 activists and journalists have been apprehended across the Russian capital’s metro system.

Some of them were flagged for detention by the Moscow Metro’s facial recognition technology, according to the watchdog.

One journalist held in a southern Moscow police station said at one point police sirens went off “once a minute” with the detention of another person.

Three detained passengers had been previously charged under Russia’s laws that virtually choked off anti-war speech since the country invaded Ukraine in February, according to OVD-Info.

At least one activist was detained twice in the morning and evening.