Countries Dismantle Soviet-Era Monuments as Russia's Ukraine Invasion Fuels Tensions

Traces of the Soviet past are disappearing from countries in eastern Europe as part of their wider efforts to distance themselves from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.



Countries that had been within Moscow's orbit during the Soviet period — particularly Poland and the Baltic states — have moved to remove Soviet-era monuments from their public spaces.



Here's a look at some of the monuments that have been dismantled in recent months: