In Photos: Russia Shows Off Military Tech in Ukraine War's Shadow

Russia opened its ARMY-2022 international military exhibition at a military park outside Moscow this week, aiming to showcase its defense prowess to foreign arms buyers.



The annual expo comes nearly six months since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been beset by a number of setbacks.



Despite the lagging successes in Ukraine, Moscow, one of the world's major arms exporters, boasted of its military hardware to potential buyers from dozens of countries.



In his speech opening the event, President Vladimir Putin said Russia's military weaponry is "decades ahead" of its foreign competitors and that Moscow is willing to share it with allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa.



"[We] are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said in his speech Monday.



"Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations," he said.



Here's a look at the opening days of the event: