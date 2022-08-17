Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Russia Shows Off Military Tech in Ukraine War's Shadow

Russia opened its ARMY-2022 international military exhibition at a military park outside Moscow this week, aiming to showcase its defense prowess to foreign arms buyers.

The annual expo comes nearly six months since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been beset by a number of setbacks.

Despite the lagging successes in Ukraine, Moscow, one of the world's major arms exporters, boasted of its military hardware to potential buyers from dozens of countries.

In his speech opening the event, President Vladimir Putin said Russia's military weaponry is "decades ahead" of its foreign competitors and that Moscow is willing to share it with allies in Latin America, Asia and Africa.

"[We] are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armored vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said in his speech Monday.

"Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations," he said.

Here's a look at the opening days of the event:
Women pose on a T-90M tank on display during the ARMY-2022 international military-technical forum at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow.
Sergei Bobylev / TASS
The ARMY-2022 international military-technical forum at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The event features a number of interactive demonstrations.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the opening of the Army-2022 forum.
kremlin.ru
According to Russian state media, delegations from 72 countries are attending the forum.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said Tuesday that over 500 billion rubles ($8.1 billion) worth of government contracts have been signed with the Russian defense industry at the forum.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
President Vladimir Putin speaks at the opening ceremony.
kremlin.ru
An Su-57 fighter jet is seen at the forum.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The Viking anti-aircraft missile system.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
Mockups of shells on display at the forum.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile and cannon system.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
During the forum.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
During the forum.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
During the forum.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
An Akhmat armored vehicle.
Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency
The Russian military team's T-72B3 tank is seen during a tank biathlon at the 8th annual Army International Games at the Alabino shooting range in the Moscow region.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
A Chinese Type 96B tank of the Chinese military team during the tank biathlon.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
The Belarusian armed forces' T-72 BME tank during the tank biathlon.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
The tank biathlon is a tradition of the ARMY-2022 forum.
Pelagia Tikhonova / Moskva News Agency
