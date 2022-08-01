Russia Stages Showcase Naval Parade in St. Petersburg: In Photos

Russia's naval forces went on display Sunday for the country's annual Navy Day holiday.



The main event took place in Russia's second-largest city St. Petersburg, with over 40 warships and submarines sailing down the Neva River.



Prior to the ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree outlining the Russian Navy's doctrine. The 55-page document names the United States and NATO as Russia's main national security threats and details Russia's strategy for naval expansion in the Arctic.



Here's a look at Sunday's parade in action: