Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Stages Showcase Naval Parade in St. Petersburg: In Photos

Russia's naval forces went on display Sunday for the country's annual Navy Day holiday.

The main event took place in Russia's second-largest city St. Petersburg, with over 40 warships and submarines sailing down the Neva River.

Prior to the ceremony, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree outlining the Russian Navy's doctrine. The 55-page document names the United States and NATO as Russia's main national security threats and details Russia's strategy for naval expansion in the Arctic.

Here's a look at Sunday's parade in action:
The Alexander Obukhov coastal minesweeper takes part in the main Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg.
Alexander Demianchuk / TASS
Putin signed a decree on the Russian Navy's new doctrine as well as a decree approving the Navy's ships charter.
kremlin.ru
Men with children are seen during Navy Day celebrations in St. Petersburg.
Valentina Pevtsova / TASS
St. Petersburg has been home to the Russian Navy since the days of Peter the Great.
kremlin.ru
Putin oversaw the naval procession with the Navy's chief commander Nikolai Yevmenov.
kremlin.ru
People carry Russian naval insignias during Russian Navy Day celebrations.
Sergei Fadeichev / TASS
Putin resurrected Navy Day in 2017 after Soviet authorities canceled the holiday in 1980.
kremlin.ru
Russia's naval doctrine has previously been amended in response to NATO expansion and the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
kremlin.ru
The new doctrine provides for Russia to bolster its naval presence in the Arctic, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean.
kremlin.ru
Yuri Borisov, the former deputy prime minister for the defense-industrial sector, told Russian media that the naval doctrine has been adjusted to account for "changes in the geopolitical and military-strategic situation in the world."
kremlin.ru
Borisov said the new provisions of the doctrine "will ensure the introduction of civilian ships and crews into the Navy."
kremlin.ru
He added that that the new naval doctrine will ensure as "the functioning of maritime infrastructure in wartime."
kremlin.ru
Russia has faced a number of naval setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.
kremlin.ru
The Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva was sunk off the Ukrainian coast on April 13 in a major embarrassment for Moscow.
kremlin.ru
Read more about: Navy

More image galleries

under war's shadow

In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, 5 Months On

Scenes from life near the frontlines of Russia's five-month offensive, which is now focused on capturing Ukraine's eastern regions.
washed out

Intense Flooding Hits Russia's Black Sea Resort Sochi

The Black Sea resort experienced record rainfall over the weekend, washing away cars and killing at least one civilian.
endangered harvest

In Photos: Ukraine Saves Wheat Fields Endangered by Russian Offensive

Farmers are battling fires and landmines to save the crops.
city under bombardment

In Photos: The Aftermath of Russia's Strike on Vinnytsia, Ukraine

Almost two dozen people, including children, were killed in the strikes.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.