In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, 5 Months On

Ukrainians have been living with the reality of war for nearly half a year as Russia's offensive shows no sign of letting up.



Five months after the Kremlin first sent troops into its western neighbor on Feb. 24, Russia now occupies swathes of Ukraine's south and east and continues to press forward in the country's eastern regions.



While millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, many have stayed behind despite the risks.



Here is a look at scenes near the frontlines five months into the war: