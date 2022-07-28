Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Russia's Invasion of Ukraine, 5 Months On

Ukrainians have been living with the reality of war for nearly half a year as Russia's offensive shows no sign of letting up.

Five months after the Kremlin first sent troops into its western neighbor on Feb. 24, Russia now occupies swathes of Ukraine's south and east and continues to press forward in the country's eastern regions.

While millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries, many have stayed behind despite the risks.

Here is a look at scenes near the frontlines five months into the war:
A Ukrainian man drives past a burning house hit by a shell in the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, on July 27.
Bulent Kilic / AFP
A woman reacts to an airstrike in the town of Bakhmut on July 19.
Igor Tkachev / AFP
Locals evacuate the body of a woman who died in a Russian missile strike at a bus stop in Saltivka, a northern district of Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, on July 20.
Sergey Bobok / AFP
A Ukrainian soldier accompanied by a dog on the front line in the Mykolaiv region on July 23.
Bulent Kilic / AFP
A woman looks on after her house was hit by shelling in the village of Zalissya, Kyiv region, on July 22.
Sergei Chuzavkov / AFP
Ukrainian children pose and play at a bus stop acting as a checkpoint in a village in the Kharkiv region on July 23.
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP
A woman stands in front of her destroyed house following a Russian airstrike in the Donetsk region town of Toretsk on July 17.
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP
A Ukrainian serviceman passes by destroyed buildings in the Ukrainian town of Siversk, Donetsk region on July 22.
Anatolii Stepanov / AFP
Elena Holovko sits among debris outside her house after it was damaged in a missile strike on Druzhkivka, eastern Ukraine, June 5.
Bernat Armangue / AP photo / TASS
A fragment of a rocket from a multiple-rocket launcher is seen embedded in the ground in a wheat field in the Ukrainian Kharkiv region on July 19.

Russia and Ukraine on July 22 signed a landmark deal with the United Nations and Turkey on resuming grain shipments that could ease a global food crisis in which millions face hunger.
Sergey Bobok / AFP
A man looks at a memorial wall displaying images of Ukrainian servicemen and women killed since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, in central Kyiv on July 26.
Sergei Supinsky / AFP
