Intense Flooding Hits Russia's Black Sea Resort Sochi

Russia's largest resort city Sochi experienced major flooding over the weekend as record rainfall washed out the city on the Black Sea coast.



Local power supplies were cut off, apartment buildings were flooded, cars were seen being washed away and a river overflowed, leading to one civilian death and several injuries.



Russian climate activist Arshak Makichyan linked the floods to climate change, with changing temperatures leading to more volatile weather patterns around the world.



Here's a closer look: