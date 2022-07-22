Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Ukraine Saves Wheat Fields Endangered by Russian Offensive

Russia’s ongoing attack on Ukraine has left up to 25 million tons of wheat and other grain stranded in the country’s Black Sea ports.

While the blockade — which the UN said risked exacerbating the threat of a global food crisis — is due to end in weeks thanks to a landmark deal signed Friday, Ukrainian farmers on the ground continue risking their lives to protect the new harvest endangered by Russia’s offensive.

The increased shelling and missile attacks by Russia mean that farmers are living under a constant threat that their harvest will be destroyed by fires caused by an attack even before they attempt to collect it.

In areas already liberated by Kyiv, Ukrainian farmers are also waging a fight against unexploded ordnance left in the fields. Some farmers will likely abandon the crops amid fear for the safety of workers, though some are able to demine the land with a help of rescue services.
Ukrainian deminers search a wheat field for explosives during agricultural work in the Mykolayiv region.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
Ukrainian rescue workers lift a fragment of a missile in a wheat field in the Mykolaiv region.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
More than 80,000 mines and explosive devices have been located and removed by Ukrainian authorities so far, according to the Geneva International Center for Humanitarian Demining.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
Here, a demining worker in the Mykolaiv region is putting on protective gear before surveying a wheat field for unexploded ordnance.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
The UN says large areas of Ukraine contaminated with mines and explosive ordnance endanger the lives of millions of people.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
Relentless shelling by the Russian forces means large areas of farmland risk being destroyed by fires.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
Here, a wheat field near the city of Kharkiv is on fire after Russian shelling.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
Ukraine also risks facing a shortage of grain storage space as many of the facilities have been destroyed or remain under Russian occupation.
Ukrainian State Emergency Service
While the Turkey-brokered agreement to lift the grain blockade is due to provide some relief for Ukrainian farmers, the future of this year's harvest remains uncertain.
National Police of Ukraine
