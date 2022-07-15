Kremlin Critic Pivovarov Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for ‘Undesirable’ Activity

Kremlin critic Andrei Pivovarov, the former head of pro-democracy group Open Russia, has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges of “undesirable” activities, his team said Friday.

Pivovarov, 40, has been in detention since May 2021, when he was removed from a Warsaw-bound plane by security services amid the country’s wide-reaching crackdown on opposition voices.

A court in the southern city of Krasnodar found Pivovarov guilty of "carrying out the activities of an undesirable organization” and sentenced him to four years in a penal colony.

He is also banned from social and political activities for eight years.

Pivovarov denies any wrongdoing.