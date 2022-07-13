Russia and Ukraine Seek to Break Grain Impasse in Turkey

Russia and Ukraine were due Wednesday to hold their first talks with UN and Turkish officials aimed at breaking a months-long impasse over grain exports that has seen food prices soar and millions face hunger.

The four-way meeting in Istanbul comes with Russia's invasion of Ukraine showing no sign of abating and the threat of food shortages spreading across the poorest parts of the world.

Ukraine is a vital exporter of wheat and grains such as barley and maize. It has also supplied nearly half of all the sunflower oil traded on global markets.

But exports across the Black Sea have been blocked by Russian warships and mines Kyiv has laid to avert a feared amphibious assault.

The negotiations are being complicated by growing suspicions that Russia is trying to export grain it has stolen from Ukrainian farmers in regions under its control.

U.S. space agency data released last week showed 22% of Ukraine's farmland falling under Russian control since the Feb. 24 invasion.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tried on Tuesday to play down expectations from the Istanbul talks.

"We are working hard indeed, but there is still a way to go," the UN chief told reporters.

The meeting will involve military delegations from the three countries and diplomats from the UN.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said they would focus "on the safe shipment to international markets of grain waiting in Ukrainian ports."