In Photos: Severe Flooding Washes Out Siberian Villages

Several towns and villages are in deep water and dozens of locals have been forced to evacuate after heavy rains broke a dam in Siberia's republic of Sakha earlier this week.

Russia's largest and coldest region located in remote northeastern Siberia, the republic of Sakha is also witnessing the creeping advance of climate change firsthand.

For several years, the region has been hit by increasingly widespread summer wildfires, a phenomenon that is expected to feed into rising temperatures as the fires release greenhouse gases from melting permafrost.

Here's a look at the villages impacted by this week's flooding:
Residents are evacuated from the flooded village of Betenkes in the Verkhoyansky district.
Sakha branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry / TASS
A dog is seen in the flood-hit village of Tomtor in Russia’s republic of Sakha (Yakutia).
Sakha branch of the Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS
The vllage of Betenkes in the Verkhoyansky district.
Sakha branch of the Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS
People and cattle are evacuated from the flooded village of Tomtor in the Verkhoyansky district.
Sakha branch of the Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS
The village of Betenkes in the Verkhoyansky district.
Sakha branch of the Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS
A view of houses in the flood-hit village of Tomtor in Russia’s republic of Sakha.
Sakha branch of the Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS
People and animals are evacuated from the flooded village of Tomtor in the Verkhoyansky district.
Sakha branch of the Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS
The village of Betenkes in the Verkhoyansky district.
Sakha branch of the Russia Emergencies Ministry / TASS
Read more about: Siberia

