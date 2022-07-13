In Photos: Severe Flooding Washes Out Siberian Villages
Several towns and villages are in deep water and dozens of locals have been forced to evacuate after heavy rains broke a dam in Siberia's republic of Sakha earlier this week.
Russia's largest and coldest region located in remote northeastern Siberia, the republic of Sakha is also witnessing the creeping advance of climate change firsthand.
For several years, the region has been hit by increasingly widespread summer wildfires, a phenomenon that is expected to feed into rising temperatures as the fires release greenhouse gases from melting permafrost.
Here's a look at the villages impacted by this week's flooding:
Sakha branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry / TASS
