Bitter Harvest: Russia Gathers Grain in Occupied Ukraine

Ukraine has long been hailed as one of the world’s great breadbaskets. In 2021, the country accounted for 10% of global wheat exports in 2021, according to the United Nations.

Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February saw agriculture grind to a halt. As tensions rose in the Black Sea, a blockade of Russian ships disrupted global supply chains, sparking a surge in prices and fears of food shortages that will hit poorer countries hardest.

But as Moscow has increased its hold on southern and eastern Ukraine and its ports, Russia has begun exporting Ukrainian produce abroad to countries such as Syria — with the harvest carried out under the watchful eye of Russian troops.
A Russian serviceman watches as barley is harvested in a field of a private farm near the village of Yakymivka in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region.
Alexei Konovalov / TASS
Agricultural vehicles work on a private farm near the village of Yakymivka in Melitopol District, Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine.
Alexei Konovalov / TASS
A Russian soldier waits in a field in Ukraine. Some farmers in occupied territories have accused troops of forcing them to sell their grain at below-market prices.
Alexei Konovalov / TASS
Agricultural vehicles work on a private farm near the village of Yakymivka in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region.
Alexei Konovalov / TASS
Barley harvesting in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region. Russia's blockade of Black Sea ports has prevented millions of tons of grain from being shipped out across the world.
Alexei Konovalov / TASS
Barley harvesting in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region. Kyiv has accused Russia and its allies of stealing grain from southern Ukraine for several weeks.
Alexei Konovalov / TASS
Agricultural vehicles work on a private farm in occupied Ukraine. Delayed shipments have contributed to a global food shortage and soaring prices.
Alexei Konovalov / TASS
