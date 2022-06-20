Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Ukrainian Medics on the Frontlines

Ukraine on Sunday celebrated Healthcare Workers Day, which was established by the U.S.S.R. in 1980, amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated nurses who "have literally been on the frontlines since Feb. 24" and called them an example of "extraordinary heroism."

During the four months of Russia's offensive, these medical workers have saved lives in often extreme circumstances.

Here's a look at some of them:
Yana Stepanenko, 11, is carried by a doctor at a public hospital in Lviv, May 13. Yana and her mother Natasha, 43, were injured April 8 during shelling at the train station of the eastern city of Kramatorsk where they travelled with Yana's twin brother Yarik from their village near the front line.
Emilio Morenatti / AP Photo / TASS
An intensive care hospital damaged in a shelling attack in Mariupol.
Maxim Tishchenko / TASS
A medical worker takes care of a newborn baby who couldn't be evacuated to a bomb shelter in a hospital damaged during shelling in Donetsk.
AP / TASS
Anton Gladun, 22 has his wounds cleaned by doctors at the Third City Hospital in Cherkasy, May 6. Anton, a military medic deployed on the front lines in eastern Ukraine, lost both legs and his left arm to a mine explosion.
Emilio Morenatti / AP Photo / TASS
A destroyed ambulance is pictured in the city of Lysychansk in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.
ARIS MESSINIS / AFP
An 8-year-old boy who was wounded by shelling in an intensive care unit in Kharkiv.
Fotoreserg / depositphotos
A patient rests at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine.
Francisco Seco / AP Photo / TASS
A nurse changes a patient's bandages at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine.
Francisco Seco / AP Photo / TASS
Field hospital deployed by Christian disaster relief NGO Samaritan's Purse in a subway shopping center parking lot near the city of Lviv.
Bumble-Dee / depositphotos
The military hospital in Zaporizhzhia received help from city residents and the regional organization of the Red Cross.
Fotoreserg / depositphotos

