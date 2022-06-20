In Photos: Ukrainian Medics on the Frontlines
Ukraine on Sunday celebrated Healthcare Workers Day, which was established by the U.S.S.R. in 1980, amid Russia's ongoing invasion.
In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated nurses who "have literally been on the frontlines since Feb. 24" and called them an example of "extraordinary heroism."
During the four months of Russia's offensive, these medical workers have saved lives in often extreme circumstances.
Here's a look at some of them:
Emilio Morenatti / AP Photo / TASS
Maxim Tishchenko / TASS
AP / TASS
Emilio Morenatti / AP Photo / TASS
ARIS MESSINIS / AFP
Fotoreserg / depositphotos
Francisco Seco / AP Photo / TASS
Francisco Seco / AP Photo / TASS
Bumble-Dee / depositphotos
Fotoreserg / depositphotos