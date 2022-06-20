In Photos: Ukrainian Medics on the Frontlines

Ukraine on Sunday celebrated Healthcare Workers Day, which was established by the U.S.S.R. in 1980, amid Russia's ongoing invasion.



In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated nurses who "have literally been on the frontlines since Feb. 24" and called them an example of "extraordinary heroism."



During the four months of Russia's offensive, these medical workers have saved lives in often extreme circumstances.



Here's a look at some of them: