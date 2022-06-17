In Photos: Russia Holds Showcase Economic Forum in War's Shadow
Russia held the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), its annual showcase event for investment and business, this week in the shadow of its military campaign in Ukraine.
This year's event lacked the Western presence of years past due to the far-reaching sanctions and business exits seen after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.
As a result, organizers sought to play up domestic business development in an effort to demonstrate Russia's ability to weather its newfound economic isolation.
Here's a look at the week's highlights:
Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the forum's plenary session. His speech, which the Kremlin said was delayed by cyberattacks, railed against what he called an "economic blitzkrieg" by the West.
Sergey Bobylev / TASS
A visitor is photographed with a robot.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
The "Big Siberia" stand advertised tourism to Siberia's republic of Khakasia.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a panel on "Fake News in the Age of Globalization."
Alexander Demyanchuk / TASS
Pop singer Filipp Kirkorov (R) was among those in attendance.
Alexander Ryumin / TASS
Tycoon Oleg Deripaska (L) and pro-Kremlin television host Vladimir Solovyov before Putin's plenary session.
Vyacheslav Prokofiev / TASS
The republic of Bashkortostan's stand featured a display from the Bashkir Soda Company featuring an animated version of its iconic mascot: a white, yellow and red baking soda box.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev (L) was one of the few foreign leaders present at this year's event.
Donat Sorokin / TASS
First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov at the stand of the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh).
Sergey Savostyanov / TASS
The Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh) stand, which reads "We stand with the Donbas."
Sergey Savostyanov / TASS
A visitor in front of a Soviet-era poster of women farmers that reads "You will also be heroes!"
Sergey Fadeichev / TASS
The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue exhibition stand.
Victoria Vitrice / TASS
The stand for the Uralchem chemicals manufacturer.
Sergey Bobylev / TASS
A humanoid robot named Dunyasha offered guests compliments and served them coffee and tea.
Mikhail Tereshchenko / TASS
Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaks at a session called "Russian Economy: Modern Challenges and Points of Support."
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the "Russian Economy: Modern Challenges and Points of Support" session.
Stanislav Krasilnikov / TASS
A participant at the XXV St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Sergey Bobylev / TASS
The logo for Rutube, Russia's domestic answer to YouTube, is seen at the forum.
Sergey Savostyanov / TASS
Ceremonial costumes went on display at the Arctic: Territory of Dialogue stand.
Donat Sorokin / TASS
Participants in the 10th annual Anatoly Rakhlin Cup International Judo Competition at the Yubileiny Sports Palace.
Sergey Savostyanov / TASS
Outside the forum, participants took part in the SPIEF Run at St. Isaac's Cathedral.
Sergey Bobylev / TASS
The event stand for St. Petersburg.
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS
In true St. Petersburg fashion, some got caught in the rain.
Petr Kovalev / TASS