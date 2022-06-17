In Photos: Russia Holds Showcase Economic Forum in War's Shadow

Russia held the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), its annual showcase event for investment and business, this week in the shadow of its military campaign in Ukraine.



This year's event lacked the Western presence of years past due to the far-reaching sanctions and business exits seen after Russia sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.



As a result, organizers sought to play up domestic business development in an effort to demonstrate Russia's ability to weather its newfound economic isolation.



Here's a look at the week's highlights: