Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Kremlin Recieves Almost 42,000 Complaints on Missing Ukraine Soldiers – Investigation

Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

The Kremlin received nearly 42,000 complaints in April from the relatives of soldiers missing in Ukraine, investigative outlet iStories reported Thursday 

Official data revealed that President Vladimir Putin’s administration received 41,666 requests related to missing or captured soldiers.

The Russian government has not released any official figures on its Ukraine death toll since March 25, when it said that 1,351 men had died during the conflict.

An independent investigation by iStories has since placed the toll at over 3,000, based on publicly available data from local authorities and social media.

“The types of people who write to the president are usually loyal, but apolitical,” Abbas Gallyamov, political consultant and former Putin speechwriter, told iStories. 

“These are ordinary people… with a traditional mentality and belief in a kindly patriarchal tsar.” 

Gallyamov suggested the figure only accounted for some of the family members currently searching for missing or captured soldiers.

“Most of them don’t write to anyone, they don’t really believe that the authorities will do anything good for them,” he says.

Kremlin data did not indicate how many of the complaints had been processed, or whether any definitive answers had been provided to those affected.

Ukraine said it held approximately 600 Russian prisoners of war as of early April. According to Kyiv, more than 400 soldiers have so far been exchanged with Moscow in 14 prisoner exchanges. Moscow has not released its own figures.

One prominent soldiers’ rights organization, the Union of the Committees of Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia, said it has received “several hundred” applications asking for information on missing servicemen.



Read more about: Ukraine war

Read more

Prisoners of War

Russia-Backed Separatists Claim to Hold 8,000 Ukrainian POWs

The unverified number is likely to include 2,439 Azovstal defenders who surrendered last week.
‘Three months of heroism’

Ukraine’s Zelensky Calls for Western Unity as Russia Advances

Russia is now focused on expanding its gains in eastern Donbas, home to pro-Russian separatists, as well as the southern coast.
jeopardized supplies

Moscow Says Sanctions Need To Be Lifted To Avoid Food Crisis

The UN has urged Russia to release grain stuck in Ukrainian ports due to Moscow's military campaign. 
renaming the streets

‘Everything Russian Must Go’: Ukraine’s Kharkiv Renames Streets

"Names are associated with a certain nation or country. What is being done by this country, we can all see," declared engineer Laryssa Vassylchenko. 

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.