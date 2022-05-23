Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Communists Stage Red Square Induction for Young Pioneers

Thousands of schoolchildren gathered on Red Square wearing red hats and neckerchiefs Sunday as Russia's Communist Party inducted new members of the Pioneers, the party's youth organization during the U.S.S.R.

During the event marking the youth organization's 100th anniversary, roughly 5,000 children aged 9 to 14 were given the title “All-Russian Pioneers.”

While the Young Pioneers was dissolved when the Soviet Union collapsed, some lawmakers are currently pushing for the creation of a similar movement to instill patriotic values in Russians from an early age.

The push comes as Russian authorities continue their efforts to rally domestic support behind its invasion of Ukraine — and to suppress voices opposing it.

Here's a look at Sunday's event:
Schoolchildren from Moscow, the Moscow region and regions of the Central Federal District took part in Sunday's induction ceremony.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
During the Soviet era, children in the Young Pioneers were required to to “build communism, labor for the welfare of the motherland, and prepare to be its defender” in addition to performing tasks that bettered their communities.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
The organization was responsible for preparing schoolchildren for membership in the Komsomol, the country's political youth organization for ages 14 to 28 — and later in the Communist Party itself.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Children hold out the bright red neckerchief that was symbolic of the Young Pioneers.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Communist Party deputy Valery Rashkin.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Inductees made an oath of "loyalty to the cause of Lenin and the Communist Party in the service of the Fatherland and the people."
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Soviet imagery and symbolism has seen a resurgence since Russia launched its "special military operation" against Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Opponents of the war have criticized Russian schools for placing children at the center of pro-war photo ops and reportedly pressuring students to support the war.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Earlier this month, a group of Russian lawmakers proposed launching a state-sponsored youth movement called Bolshaya Peremena (The Great Change) to mark the Young Pioneers' 100th anniversary.

While senior Communist Party member Yuri Afonin said the Young Pioneers would remain a separate entity, the Kremlin has denied that the Pioneers will be revived.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Communist Party head Gennady Zyuganov bestowed red neckerchiefs on new recruits.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
Whether the Young Pioneers makes a formal comeback or not, Sunday's event brought echoes of the Soviet past to Red Square.
Sophia Sandurskaya / Moskva News Agency
