Russian Communists Stage Red Square Induction for Young Pioneers

Thousands of schoolchildren gathered on Red Square wearing red hats and neckerchiefs Sunday as Russia's Communist Party inducted new members of the Pioneers, the party's youth organization during the U.S.S.R.



During the event marking the youth organization's 100th anniversary, roughly 5,000 children aged 9 to 14 were given the title “All-Russian Pioneers.”



While the Young Pioneers was dissolved when the Soviet Union collapsed, some lawmakers are currently pushing for the creation of a similar movement to instill patriotic values in Russians from an early age.



The push comes as Russian authorities continue their efforts to rally domestic support behind its invasion of Ukraine — and to suppress voices opposing it.



Here's a look at Sunday's event: