Russia Spends Record-Breaking $1.4M on Pro-War Concerts – BBC

The Russian government spent almost 100 million rubles ($1.4 million) on a series of concerts aimed at boosting support for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the BBC’s Russian service reported Wednesday.

Some 34 bands, artists and poets performed at the pro-war rallies, which have been held across 30 cities in central Russia, the Urals and Siberia from mid-April to early May.

Organizers dubbed the series “Za Rossiyu,” or “For Russia,” using the Latin letter “Z” which has come to symbolize support for the Russian military’s invasion of Ukraine. They described the concerts as a “musical and patriotic marathon.”