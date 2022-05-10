In Photos: Russians March in Memory of Relatives Who Fought in WWII

Thousands of Russians across the country and worldwide marched Monday with portraits of relatives and loved ones who took part in World War II in an annual march called the Immortal Regiment.



The march, which has taken place in its modern form every year since 2012, follows Russia's Victory Day commemorations.



This year's march took place as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine, and as a result pro-war symbols were seen on display at marches alongside portraits of World War II veterans.



Here's a closer look at the main march in Moscow: