In Photos: Russians March in Memory of Relatives Who Fought in WWII

Thousands of Russians across the country and worldwide marched Monday with portraits of relatives and loved ones who took part in World War II in an annual march called the Immortal Regiment.

The march, which has taken place in its modern form every year since 2012, follows Russia's Victory Day commemorations.

This year's march took place as Russia continues its military campaign in Ukraine, and as a result pro-war symbols were seen on display at marches alongside portraits of World War II veterans.

Here's a closer look at the main march in Moscow:
Participants in the march were seen wearing T-shirts with the letter Z, a symbol of support for Russia's war in Ukraine.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
President Vladimir Putin led the Immortal Regiment march in Moscow.
kremlin.ru
Putin carried a portrait of his father, Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin, who served in the NKVD secret police on the eastern front of the war.
kremlin.ru
Participants carry a large St. George's ribbon, a Russian military symbol.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The Immortal Regiment is meant to honor the memory of the estimated 27 million Soviet citizens who lost their lives during World War II as well as those who survived.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Critics of the Immortal Regiment say the grassroots movement that started in 2012 was co-opted by Russia's authorities starting in 2014 with the aim of transforming it into "a state ritualistic cult."
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
The march is one example of how Russia's leadership has used national pride in the Soviet World War II victory to rally domestic support.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
While the Russian Foreign Ministry said this year's march took place in 88 countries, the largest turnout is normally seen in Moscow.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
A banner featuring the Z symbol and the message "We support our troops."
Vladimir Gerdo / TASS
The Latin letters Z and V were first seen painted on Russian tanks headed toward the Ukrainian border and have since become a symbol of support for the Kremlin's "special military operation."
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
In his speech, Putin sought to draw parallels between the Soviet Union's fight against Nazi Germany and the present-day invasion of Ukraine.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
A woman wearing a Soviet army cap and St. George's ribbon carries a Soviet victory banner alongside a relative's portrait.
Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency
Participants carry a banner reading "Donbas — Russia." In the lead-up to the war in Ukraine, Putin recognized the separatist republics of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region as independent states.
Andrei Nikerichev / Moskva News Agency
