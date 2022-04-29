'The Motherland Isn't Calling': Russian Opposition Artists Resist Ukraine War
ROAR (Russian Oppositional Arts Review), a new online publication focusing on opposition art by Russian speakers, has dedicated its first issue exclusively to art reflecting on the invasion of Ukraine.
Through a variety of different mediums, these Russian artists express the many complicated feelings of of living through their country's attack on their neighbor:
Through a variety of different mediums, these Russian artists express the many complicated feelings of of living through their country's attack on their neighbor:
Lena Revenko
"Lead blanket of thoughts"
Lilya Matveeva
“ARE YA WINNING, DAD?”
Aidar Bekchintaev
Marina Skepner
Максйм
"Healthy habits tracker"
Anonymous
Anonymous
Anya Lichtikman
Vladimir Abikh
Katya Sysoeva
"The Motherland Isn't Calling"
Praematerna
Anonymous
Portrait of Yulia Zdanovskaya, educator, Kharkiv
Victor Melamed
Zip Group
"War is now."
Philippenzo
Party of the Dead
Lev.kis