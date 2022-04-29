'The Motherland Isn't Calling': Russian Opposition Artists Resist Ukraine War

"I made this piece during the first days of the war while I was traveling around Estonia. Two sisters are wearing national costumes, Russia is welcoming Ukraine with a traditional round bread, which is burnt and looks like a bomb; this is the image of the 'Russian world' how it came together in my mind. I printed it out as a street-art sticker. I put the stickers on the walls all around Tartu — it is safe to do so there, they even have separate 'stickerable' areas in the city where no one would try to remove or paint them over. Then I came back to Russia, and I stayed in St. Petersburg for a week. In each district, you come across the propagandist info-stands with the letter 'Z' and hashtag 'we don't abandon our own.' I tried to cover them up with my stickers, but they would only stay there for a day at best: in St. Petersburg, the local authorities have always been hostile to street art, and now even more so. I will put my stickers in those places where people don't fight against street art; I know there are still cities like that in Russia."

Anonymous