Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine: As It's Happening

The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news, comment and analysis about Russia's attack on Ukraine.

You can access our earlier live coverage here.

Includes reporting from AFP.

Read more about: Ukraine

Read more

'nightmare' conditions

Russian Troops at Ukraine's Border Face 'Nightmare' Living Conditions

Dozens of soldiers were pictured sleeping on a cramped floor and have reportedly gone without military food rations for days.
new escalation

Russia Says Kills 5 Ukraine ‘Saboteurs’

Kyiv quickly denied the claims.
opinion Andrei Kortunov

To Recognize or Not to Recognize, That Is the Question

The epicenter of the Ukraine crisis has shifted from the Russian-Ukrainian border to the Donbas breakaway republics.
no concrete plans

Kremlin Says Talk of Putin-Biden Summit ‘Premature’

France had said that Putin and Biden agreed to the summit “in principle” amid intensifying clashes in eastern Ukraine.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.