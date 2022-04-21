How Russia's New Law Against 'Fakes' is Being Applied

A number of repressive laws have been introduced in Russia since the begining of the invasion of Ukraine, including two laws, one criminal and one administrative, that essentially criminalize independent reporting on the war and virtually any protests against it.

Amendments to Article 20.3.3 of the Administrative Code to "protect the Armed Forces" took effect March 4. Since then, according to OVD-Info, the article has been applied against 556 people.

Many of these cases appear absurd. At the end of March an activist was detained in Moscow for a poster with eight asterisks. Before that, pacifists had been arrested for holding blank sheets of paper, the novel “War and Peace,” a quote from George Orwell, and other seemingly harmless things.

Anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova conducted research using open data in social networks and the media to determine which actions have been most often prosecuted under the new law. She found that people are detained most often for attending rallies or pickets, including one-person protests.

The second top violation is statements on social networks. Comments, posts and reposts are all considered violations of the law, and more than a hundred people have been charged. In third place is graffiti. Slogans on walls in public places are especially numerous in large cities with an educated and young population, Arkhipova said.

"It is worth noting that some of the people who have drawn anti-war graffiti or inscriptions have been charged with ‘vandalism' and are not included in this data base," she added. In fact, "two dozen more people convicted of vandalism" can be safely added to this statistic. The latest striking example of such enforcement is the prosecution of documentary filmmaker Sergei Yerzhenkov for inscribing "Putin, go away!" on a monument to Lenin.

Arkhipova has concluded that graffiti may be a more successful means of voicing one's opinion. "I get hundreds of graffiti all over the country [as part of another study], that's not even counting just the 'No to War' slogan and a lot of unique drawings," she says.

Arkhipova said that the new amendments have a lot in common with Article 58-10 of Stalin's Criminal Code, "On Propaganda and Agitation." "That article was also broadly applied — to a joke, a leaflet or an anonymous letter. Now we see that 20.3.3 is also applicable, for example, to verbal statements — and not just when a representative of the authorities hears it. There are real cases of denunciation," Arkhipova said.

Lawyer Anastasia Burakova agrees with her. "This article of the legal is, of course, made of rubber that can be stretched to cover anything. But since all these statements against the war are not a crime, the article is clearly anti-constitutional. Everyone has the right to freedom of speech and his own opinion," she said.