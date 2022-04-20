Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

In Photos: the Victims of Russia's Sunken Moskva Cruiser

The April 13 sinking of Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, off the Ukrainian coast has left a trail of questions in its wake. The Kremlin has so far failed to acknowledge any casualties onboard the battle cruiser, which it claims sunk as a result of an accidental munitions explosion on board. The Ukrainian military says that the ship was in fact hit by one of its missiles.

These conflicting narratives and a lack of information have sparked fresh distress for the families of those serving on board the ship, some of whom have since been listed as dead or missing.

The Moscow Times has compiled a list of some of the men who have been confirmed as dead or unaccounted for since the incident, according to other media outlets or posts by family members.
Yegor Skrebets
Born in March 2002, Yegor was a 20-year-old conscript working as a cook onboard the Moskva. His father, Dmitry Shkrebets, said on social media that Yegor’s family leant of his death after his name was not included in a list of the missing. Dmitry is now working to share the voices of other parents whose sons were also serving on the Moskva.
vk.com
Mark Tarasov (left)
Mark Tarasov is a conscript sailor from St. Petersburg. He did not want to serve in the army, but needed to get his military ID in order to fulfil his dream of working on Russia’s railways, his friends told Sever.Realii, the U.S.-funded RFE/RL news outlet’s northern Russia service to his friends. In Dec. 2021, he uploaded a photo of him departing for his military service, captioning it, “see you in a year!” His mother later wrote online that he had been listed among the Moskva’s missing sailors.
Nina Okuneva / facebook
Vitaly Begersky
Vitaly Begersky, a 21-year-old senior sailor from Nikolaevsk-on-Amur in Russia’s Far East, was drafted into the army in July 2021. Relatives told Russia’s Agentstvo news outlet that Begersky was on watch when the cruiser was believed to be hit by a missile. His body was unable to be recovered after the ship sank.
vk.com
Ivan Vakhrushin
Ivan Vakhrushin was a midshipman on board Moskva. His death was confirmed by his widow Varvara, who said that he died while “fulfilling his duties”. She wrote that she’d been told of husband’s death by the ship’s commanders on April 14, and that she was also aware of 27 other missing crew members.
Social media
Artem Mishustin
Eighteen-year-old conscript Artem Mishustin is believed to be the youngest Russian serviceman to die in the war to date. On April 18, his sister Kristina Isaeva wrote on Russian social media site VK that her brother had died while on duty in the Moskva’s engine room on the night of April 13-14. Isaeva later deleted her post.
vk.com
Nikita Syromyasov
Nikita Syromyasov is a 20-year-old conscript from Sysert, in the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Urals. His mother, Olga Dubinina, said that Nikita was called up for military service in June 2021, before being assigned to the Moskva as an ordinary sailor. She told the BBC that her son is currently listed among the missing — but that the icy temperature of the sea meant the chance of "a positive outcome is almost zero."
Social media
Nikita Efremenko
Nikita Efremenko, a 19-year-old from the city of Priozersk not far from the Finnish border, was serving on the Moskva when the ship caught fire. His parents told fellow parent Dmitry Shkrebets that military officials had currently listed him as “missing.”
vk.com
Sergey Grudinin
Grudinin is a 21-year-old conscript sailor from Russia’s Far-East. His family knew that he was serving on the Moskva — but assumed that, as a conscript, he would be sent out of harm’s way when fighting began. His mother, Tamara Grudinina, told the BBC that Russian Defence Ministry initially reassured her that her son was “alive, healthy and will get in touch as soon as possible.” But his commanders told a different story, telling her that Sergey had died while trying to evacuate the ship. "How do they lie so blatantly at the Ministry of Defense?" Grudinina asked BBC journalists.
Personal archive
Danil Gerok
Twenty-two-year-old Danil Gerok was called up to join the Russian navy in November 2020, and signed on as a contracted soldier in March 2021. His father, Mikhail Gerok, reportedly reached out to fellow parent Dmitry Shkrebets because he believes that Danil was serving on the Moskva when it was hit. Danil has been recorded as “missing” since the tragedy.
vk.com
Read more about: Moskva , Ukraine

More image galleries

The New Émigrés

Fleeing Repression, Russians Rebuild Their Lives in Armenia

As growing number of Russians seek to leave the country, a makeshift diaspora community has blossomed on the streets of Yerevan.
clash of realities

'Before and After': An Artist Repaints Scenes of Her Ukrainian Childhood

Artist Zoya Cherkassky-Nnadi has updated her "Soviet Childhood" paintings with today's reality.
Satire Stings

Top Political Cartoonist Sergei Elkin Flees Russia

Over the years, Elkin has lampooned politicians in media outlets across the world — including The Moscow Times.
grim milestone

In Photos: 50 Days of Russia's War in Ukraine

Russia's military incursion has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and turned once-peaceful cities into war zones.

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.