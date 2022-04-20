In Photos: the Victims of Russia's Sunken Moskva Cruiser

The April 13 sinking of Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, off the Ukrainian coast has left a trail of questions in its wake. The Kremlin has so far failed to acknowledge any casualties onboard the battle cruiser, which it claims sunk as a result of an accidental munitions explosion on board. The Ukrainian military says that the ship was in fact hit by one of its missiles.



These conflicting narratives and a lack of information have sparked fresh distress for the families of those serving on board the ship, some of whom have since been listed as dead or missing.



The Moscow Times has compiled a list of some of the men who have been confirmed as dead or unaccounted for since the incident, according to other media outlets or posts by family members.