In Photos: the Victims of Russia's Sunken Moskva Cruiser
The April 13 sinking of Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva, off the Ukrainian coast has left a trail of questions in its wake. The Kremlin has so far failed to acknowledge any casualties onboard the battle cruiser, which it claims sunk as a result of an accidental munitions explosion on board. The Ukrainian military says that the ship was in fact hit by one of its missiles.
These conflicting narratives and a lack of information have sparked fresh distress for the families of those serving on board the ship, some of whom have since been listed as dead or missing.
The Moscow Times has compiled a list of some of the men who have been confirmed as dead or unaccounted for since the incident, according to other media outlets or posts by family members.
Yegor Skrebets
vk.com
Mark Tarasov (left)
Nina Okuneva / facebook
Vitaly Begersky
vk.com
Ivan Vakhrushin
Social media
Artem Mishustin
vk.com
Nikita Syromyasov
Social media
Nikita Efremenko
vk.com
Sergey Grudinin
Personal archive
Danil Gerok
vk.com