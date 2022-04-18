Fears Of A ‘New Kursk’ As Relatives Seek Missing Moskva Sailors

The parents of sailor Yegor Shkrebets spent Sunday afternoon searching for their son among 200 servicemen lying wounded in a naval hospital following last week’s sinking of Russia’s Black Sea flagship, the Moskva.

“We looked at every burnt kid. I can't tell you how hard it was, but I couldn't find mine,” Irina Shkrebets told independent Russian news outlet The Insider.

Yegor Shkrebets, a 20-year-old conscript serving on the missile cruiser Moskva as a chef, has not been in touch with his family since the ship went down after apparently being hit by Ukrainian anti-ship Neptune cruise missiles.

Despite initial Kremlin claims a “full evacuation” of the vessel took place, there was growing evidence Monday that dozens, perhaps hundreds, were killed or injured in the incident.

The failure of military officials to provide information to relatives about the fate of the crew has led to comparisons to the sinking of the Kursk submarine in 2000 when 118 Russian sailors died in a naval exercise in the Barents Sea.

A total of 37 sailors died and 100 were wounded on the Moskva, independent Russian media outlet Meduza reported Monday, citing a source in Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Dmitry Shkrebets, Yegor’s father, posted on social network VK on Monday that three families had been in touch with him about lost relatives on the Moskva. "We were contacted by three families from Yalta, Alupka and St. Petersburg," Shkrebets wrote. "We need written answers to our questions about the location of our children.”

The relatives of several other missing sailors confirmed to journalists Monday that they could not contact sailors who were onboard the Moskva. Some of the missing men were conscripts, with just a few months military experience.

Yulia Tsyvova told the BBC Russian Service that her son, 19-year-old conscript Andrei Tysov, was killed on the Moskva. And independent media outlet Meduza reported the death of Vitaly Begersky, a conscript from Russia’s Far-East, citing the dead man’s aunt.