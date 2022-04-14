In Photos: 50 Days of Russia's War in Ukraine

In the early hours of Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a what he called a "special military operation" in Ukraine.



In the 50 days since, Russia's military incursion — which the Kremlin denies is an invasion — has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and turned once-peaceful cities into war zones.



Here is a look back at the first 50 days of the war in Ukraine: