Russian Speaker Proposes Stripping ‘Traitors’ of Citizenship

The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament demanded Monday that "traitors" opposed to Moscow's Ukraine offensive lose their citizenship, giving the example of the journalist who brandished an anti-intervention placard on TV.

"The vast majority of our citizens support the special military operation in Ukraine, they understand its need for the security of our country and our nation. But there are also those who behave with cowardice, with treachery," said State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"Unfortunately, for such 'citizens of the Russian Federation,' there is no procedure for revoking citizenship and preventing them from entering our country. But maybe that would be good," he said on his Telegram channel.

"What do you think?" he asked his followers.

To illustrate his point, Volodin cited the case of journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who shot to fame in mid-March by holding up a sign saying "No to war" live on television.