Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Ukraine Air Strike on Fuel Depot in Russia – Local Governor

By AFP
According to the Belgorod City Administration, the fire was caused by an airstrike carried out by two helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that violated Russian airspace. Anton Vergun/TASS


Ukrainian helicopters have carried out a strike on a fuel storage facility in Russia's western town of Belgorod, the local governor said on Friday.

"There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an air strike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, who entered Russian territory at a low altitude," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Two employees at the storage facilities were injured as a result of the fire, he said in another post.

Some 170 personnel were trying to put out the blaze, according to Russia's emergencies ministry.

Rosneft, which owns the facility, told Russian news agencies that it had evacuated staff from the premises.

On Wednesday, explosions could be heard from an arms depot in Belgorod but the authorities did not provide any explanation for the blasts.

Belgorod lies some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Russia's border with Ukraine and some 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been pummelled by Russian forces since Moscow launched its war on Feb. 24.

Read more about: Russia , Oil , Fires

Read more

temporary restriction

Belarus Reduces Poland’s Oil Supplies for Unscheduled Maintenance

Belarusian President Lukashenko previously threatened to cut off natural gas to Europe in response to any new sanctions.
price wars

Trump Says Expects Russians, Saudis to Cut 10M Barrels Oil

The Kremlin denied that Putin spoke with the Saudi crown prince.
I got new rules

An Overview of Russian Laws Coming Into Effect This Month

From prohibiting smoking on balconies to banning hostels in apartments, life will change for Russians in ways both big and small.
Oil

Russia's Rosneft Applies to Participate in Bashneft Privatization

Russian laws forbid companies in which the government owns a stake of more than 25 percent from participating in privatization deals. The company is not...

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.