In Photos: Pro-Military 'Z' Symbol Permeates Russian Society
Russian soldiers, government officials and civilians have been seen displaying the letter Z as the country's war against Ukraine rages for three weeks.
The letter — which is part of the Latin alphabet, and not the Russian language's Cyrillic alphabet — first appeared painted on the sides of tanks seen headed toward the Ukrainian border.
Since then, authorities and state media have worked to appropriate Z as a symbol of support for Russia's army during what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine — despite no one really knowing what the letter actually stands for.
Here's a look at how the letter is appearing across the country:
