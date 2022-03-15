Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today
Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Turkish FM to Hold Ceasefire Talks in Russia, Ukraine

By AFP
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu TASS

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will fly to Russia and Ukraine this week as Ankara facilitates ceasefire talks between the two warring sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We are sending our foreign minister to Russia today. He will hold talks in Moscow tomorrow. He will travel to Ukraine on Thursday," Erdogan told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

"(Cavusoglu) will continue our efforts to achieve a ceasefire and peace through talks with both sides," the Turkish leader said. 

NATO member Turkey, which has strong ties with Russia and Ukraine, is seeking to shore up its credentials as a regional power player by mediating in the conflict.

Last week, the Turkish resort city of Antalya hosted the first talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba since the start of Russia's invasion.

Erdogan also said he would meet Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday.

Read more

Misunderstanding

Russian Football Captain Artem Dzyuba Denies Asking Not to be Called Up Because of Political Concerns

Russian footballer Artem Dzyuba denied asking not to be called up to the Russian national side because of the situation in Ukraine Tuesday
War Protests

Russian Court Releases TV Protester With $280 Fine

A Russian editor who protested against Moscow's military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast was released with a fine on Tuesday
Exit Plan

Russia has Launched 'Exit Procedure' From Council of Europe

Russia's foreign ministry said Tuesday it was launching the procedure to exit the Council of Europe, as pressure grew for Moscow's expulsion from the pan-European...
Ongoing Crisis

97 Children Killed Since Start of Ukraine war, Zelensky Says

Ninety-seven Ukrainian children have died since the start of Russia's invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday

Russian media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.