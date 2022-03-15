Turkish FM to Hold Ceasefire Talks in Russia, Ukraine

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will fly to Russia and Ukraine this week as Ankara facilitates ceasefire talks between the two warring sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We are sending our foreign minister to Russia today. He will hold talks in Moscow tomorrow. He will travel to Ukraine on Thursday," Erdogan told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

"(Cavusoglu) will continue our efforts to achieve a ceasefire and peace through talks with both sides," the Turkish leader said.

NATO member Turkey, which has strong ties with Russia and Ukraine, is seeking to shore up its credentials as a regional power player by mediating in the conflict.

Last week, the Turkish resort city of Antalya hosted the first talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba since the start of Russia's invasion.

Erdogan also said he would meet Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday.