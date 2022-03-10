Outcry at Air Strike on Ukraine Children's Hospital

An apparent Russian air strike destroyed a children's hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol on Wednesday, triggering renewed global outrage two weeks into Moscow's invasion of its ex-Soviet neighbor. The strike came as Mariupol's mayor said more than 1,200 civilians had died in the nine-day Russian siege of the southern port of almost half a million, with people left cowering without power or water under a barrage of shelling. Condemning the hospital attack as an "war crime," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared video footage showing massive destruction at the complex, saying a "direct strike by Russian troops" had left children under the wreckage. A local official said the strike on the recently refurbished maternity hospital, which included a pediatric unit, wounded at least 17 staff, though no deaths were reported. On the Russian side, the foreign ministry — while it did not deny the attack — accused Ukrainian "nationalist battalions" of using the hospital to set up firing positions after moving out staff and patients. But international condemnation was swift, with the White House slamming the "barbaric" use of force against civilians, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack "depraved." A UN spokesman said no health facility "should ever be a target." The attack came as women were in labor inside, the regional military administration in Donetsk told AFP. Videos posted by the regional chief and city authorities showed a woman being evacuated on a stretcher, a huge crater in the hospital yard, branches snapped from trees and burning cars, and cladding ripped from the building's facade.

Escape routes The strike in Mariupol took place 14 days after Russian forces entered Ukraine in defiance of the international community — and on the eve of the highest-level talks to date between the two nations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov landed in Turkey for the face-to-face talks set for Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba — who warned in a Facebook video his expectations were "limited." So far, the parties have been engaged in lower level talks in Belarus, involving top Ukrainian officials but no Russian ministers and largely devoted to humanitarian issues. On that front, the past days have brought some relief to terrified civilians with the opening of evacuation corridors out of bombarded cities, and Russia and Ukraine agreeing Wednesday to open several more. For the first time the safe routes included Irpin, Bucha and Gostomel, a cluster of towns on the northwestern outskirts of Kyiv that have been largely occupied by Russian forces. A corridor was also agreed for besieged Mariupol, where several previous evacuations have failed.

news Fresh Evacuation Efforts for Devastated Ukraine Cities Read more