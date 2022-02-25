Muscovites Come Out to Protest the War
The unsanctioned rally gathered on Pushkin Square in the city center.
People came out to protest the war against Ukraine in the evening on Feb. 24 in 44 cities and towns all across Russia.
There were "individual picketers" - a lone individual holding up a sign, a form of protest that does not require permission - and gatherings of many hundreds or thousands of people who marched through the city centers.
None of the rallies were officially permitted, and they were closed down by police and national guard units, which detained some of the participants.
"Stop the war!" in front of the monument to poet Alexander Pushkin.
Igor Generalov
Pushkin Square is historically the place for rallies, and so the police tried to cordon it off ahead of time.
Igor Generalov
A protester holds a sign "Stop the war with Ukraine! Remove Putin from office!"
Igor Generalov
This protester holds a sign "Forgive us, Brothers!" that also states that he is an individual picketer. The non-profit OVD-Info that tracks detentions and arrests reported that 14 individual picketers were detained in Moscow on Feb. 24.
Igor Generalov
Laying flowers at the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow.
Igor Generalov
Several thousand police officers were on the streets Thursday evening.
Igor Generalov
The hand-written sign reads "We are with you!"
Igor Generalov
Muscovites wove even numbers of flowers to honor the dead in the fence by the Ukrainian embassy.
Igor Generalov
"When I look back I'll be able to say that I was against it and did all that I could. Stop the war!"
Igor Generalov
Police officers called upon the protesters to leave the area.
Igor Generalov
Protesters reported that police dashed into the crowds and grabbed people, seemingly at random. They were detained and brought to the police stations.
Igor Generalov
A group of Russian Guards in Moscow.
Igor Generalov
"No one needs war but Putin!"
Igor Generalov
More than 600 people were detained in Moscow and about 1700 people were detained in total on Feb. 24, according to OVD-Info.
Igor Generalov
The protesters walked along one of boulevards in the city center. The sign reads "Stop the war and free political prisoners!"
Igor Generalov
A woman appears to be selling mimosa, the flower of spring that suggests one of the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Igor Generalov
The rally eventually dispersed.
Igor Generalov
Some protesters resisted detention.
Igor Generalov