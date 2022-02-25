Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Muscovites Come Out to Protest the War

The unsanctioned rally gathered on Pushkin Square in the city center.

People came out to protest the war against Ukraine in the evening on Feb. 24 in 44 cities and towns all across Russia.

There were "individual picketers" - a lone individual holding up a sign, a form of protest that does not require permission - and gatherings of many hundreds or thousands of people who marched through the city centers.

None of the rallies were officially permitted, and they were closed down by police and national guard units, which detained some of the participants.
"Stop the war!" in front of the monument to poet Alexander Pushkin.
Pushkin Square
Igor Generalov
Pushkin Square is historically the place for rallies, and so the police tried to cordon it off ahead of time.
Pushkin Square
Igor Generalov
A protester holds a sign "Stop the war with Ukraine! Remove Putin from office!"
Pushkin Square
Igor Generalov
This protester holds a sign "Forgive us, Brothers!" that also states that he is an individual picketer. The non-profit OVD-Info that tracks detentions and arrests reported that 14 individual picketers were detained in Moscow on Feb. 24.
At the Ukrainian embassy
Igor Generalov
Laying flowers at the Ukrainian embassy in Moscow.
At the Ukrainian embassy
Igor Generalov
Several thousand police officers were on the streets Thursday evening.
At the Ukrainian embassy
Igor Generalov
The hand-written sign reads "We are with you!"
At the Ukrainian embassy
Igor Generalov
Muscovites wove even numbers of flowers to honor the dead in the fence by the Ukrainian embassy.
At the Ukrainian embassy
Igor Generalov
"When I look back I'll be able to say that I was against it and did all that I could. Stop the war!"
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov
Police officers called upon the protesters to leave the area.
Near Pushkin Square
Igor Generalov
Protesters reported that police dashed into the crowds and grabbed people, seemingly at random. They were detained and brought to the police stations.
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov
A group of Russian Guards in Moscow.
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov
"No one needs war but Putin!"
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov
More than 600 people were detained in Moscow and about 1700 people were detained in total on Feb. 24, according to OVD-Info.
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov
The protesters walked along one of boulevards in the city center. The sign reads "Stop the war and free political prisoners!"
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov
A woman appears to be selling mimosa, the flower of spring that suggests one of the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Near Pushkin Square
Igor Generalov
The rally eventually dispersed.
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov
Some protesters resisted detention.
Strastnoi Boulevard
Igor Generalov

