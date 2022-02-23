Kyiv Calls On Ukrainians to Leave Russia ‘Immediately’

Ukraine has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately, pointing to the threat of a Russian invasion that could reduce Kyiv's ability to provide consular services.

The announcement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized eastern Ukraine's two breakaway territories and ordered Russian troops to “maintain peace” there.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said it issued the recommendation “due to increased Russian aggression against Ukraine which, among other things, may lead to a significant restriction of the ability to provide consular assistance” to Ukrainians in Russia.

More than 2.5 million Ukrainian citizens are estimated to be living in Russia.