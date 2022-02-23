Kyiv Declares Nationwide Emergency, Urges Ukrainians to Leave Russia ‘Immediately’

Ukraine has declared a nationwide emergency and told its citizens to leave Russia immediately, pointing to the threat of a Russian invasion.

The announcements come after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized eastern Ukraine's two breakaway territories and ordered Russian troops to “maintain peace” there.

Ukraine’s national security and defense council announced a 30-day state of emergency in all regions excluding Luhansk and Donetsk, where Kyiv’s forces have been at war with the pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Its spokesman said the state of emergency can be extended up to 60 days.

The Ukrainian parliament approved the decision later Wednesday.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry also said it is calling on citizens currently in Russia to leave “due to increased Russian aggression against Ukraine which, among other things, may lead to a significant restriction of the ability to provide consular assistance” to Ukrainians in Russia.

More than 2.5 million Ukrainian citizens are estimated to be living in Russia.