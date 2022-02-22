In Photos: Evacuees from Donbas Arrive in Russia

The heads of eastern Ukraine's self-proclaimed separatist republics on Friday announced that they would evacuate civilians to Russia, accusing Ukraine of planning to invade their territory.



Tens of thousands of women, children and elderly have since crossed into Russia. President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian government will pay 10,000 rubles ($130) to every “refugee” arriving in the country from the Donbas.



The Moscow Times traveled to the Rostov region of southern Russia, the first destination for Donbas evacuees: