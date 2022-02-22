Support The Moscow Times!
In Photos: Evacuees from Donbas Arrive in Russia

By Felix Light
The heads of eastern Ukraine's self-proclaimed separatist republics on Friday announced that they would evacuate civilians to Russia, accusing Ukraine of planning to invade their territory.

Tens of thousands of women, children and elderly have since crossed into Russia. President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian government will pay 10,000 rubles ($130) to every “refugee” arriving in the country from the Donbas.

The Moscow Times traveled to the Rostov region of southern Russia, the first destination for Donbas evacuees:
Evacuees from the Donbas were loaded onto buses to nearby Taganrog.
Felix Light / MT
Evacuees from Donetsk trickled over the border from Russia in twos and threes.
Felix Light / MT
Taxi drivers gathered in Avilo-Uspenka village, touting for refugee customers.
Felix Light / MT
Inside Avilo-Uspenka railway station, evacuees prepared for their journeys into Russia.
Felix Light / MT
Disaster relief tents pitched by Russia’s emergency ministry went largely unused on Sunday.
Felix Light / MT
Evacuees crowded in the muddy square outside Avilo-Uspenka railway station.
Felix Light / MT
Trucks queued up at the Uspenka border crossing into the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Felix Light / MT
Uspenka border crossing is a collection of low-slung cafes, shops and motels.
Felix Light / MT
The sanatoriums housing refugees in Krasny Desant had been sealed off by police.
Felix Light / MT
Evacuees without Russian bank accounts queue outside a bank branch in Krasny Desant.
Felix Light / MT
Activists from the United Russia youth wing waited outside a "Kotlostroitel" children’s camp.
Felix Light / MT
