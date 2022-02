War Fears Mount as Putin to Oversee Drills, Zelensky to Meet Allies

Russia's leader will oversee major military drills on Saturday, further escalating tensions after Washington said Moscow would invade within days, and Ukraine's president headed to Europe to drum up support.

Artillery shelling in the east of Ukraine and orders from Russian-backed separatists for civilians to evacuate the region Friday inflamed an already febrile situation as Washington insisted Moscow was encircling its pro-Western neighbor.

The Kremlin continues to say it has no plans to attack.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that the invasion would come in the next week or days and that his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin had "made the decision" to invade. But Biden left the door open for a diplomatic resolution.

"Russia has a choice between war and all the suffering it will bring or diplomacy that will make a future for everyone," Biden said at the White House on Friday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was due to travel to Germany on Saturday to meet Western leaders, with talks between him and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris expected.

Biden questioned whether it was a "wise choice" for Ukraine's leader to leave his country as war fears reached a fever pitch.

The United States says that with an estimated 149,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders — as many as 190,000, when including the Russian-backed separatist forces — an attack is inevitable.

The Russians have never given a figure for the deployment along the border with Ukraine nor how many are taking part in ongoing drills with neighboring Belarus.

Compounding fears, Russia's Defense Ministry announced that Putin would personally oversee previously scheduled drills involving missile launches on Saturday.