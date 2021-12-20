News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Make a move
Germany dismissed Russia’s “dictate” on NATO’s regional security and warned of “severe consequences” for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the weekend as tensions soar over the conflict in Ukraine.
After amassing some 100,000 troops near Ukraine, Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the role of the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington.
Supersonic patrols
Russia deployed two nuclear-capable long-range Tu-22M3 bombers to patrol the skies over Belarus for the third time in a month on Saturday as Western countries voice concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.
Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, echoing President Alexander Lukashenko’s previous warnings, said Minsk could agree to host nuclear weapons in response to possible NATO activities in Poland.
‘Hunt’ for Russians
A Swiss court extradited Russian media-monitoring and cybersecurity service businessman Vladislav Klyushin to the United States on Saturday, where he faces charges of insider trading worth millions of dollars.
Russia accused Washington of “hunting” Russian nationals in third countries.
Back from orbit
A Japanese billionaire returned to Earth Monday, after 12 days spent on the International Space Station where he made videos about performing mundane tasks in space including brushing teeth and going to the bathroom.
Online fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano parachuted onto Kazakhstan's steppe at around the expected landing time of 03:13 GMT Monday, along with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
Clown extravaganza
Award-winning comics on Sunday showcased the art of clowning and tomfoolery as they honored Russia's brightest circus star Yuri Nikulin who would have turned 100 at the weekend.
During a gala in the country's second city St. Petersburg entertainers from a variety of countries including Russia, Italy, Brazil and Mexico delighted the audience with skits and animal acts involving poodles and a goose.
