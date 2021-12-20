News From Russia: What You Missed Over the Weekend

Make a move

Germany dismissed Russia’s “dictate” on NATO’s regional security and warned of “severe consequences” for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline over the weekend as tensions soar over the conflict in Ukraine.

After amassing some 100,000 troops near Ukraine, Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the role of the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington.

Supersonic patrols

Russia deployed two nuclear-capable long-range Tu-22M3 bombers to patrol the skies over Belarus for the third time in a month on Saturday as Western countries voice concerns over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine.

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, echoing President Alexander Lukashenko’s previous warnings, said Minsk could agree to host nuclear weapons in response to possible NATO activities in Poland.