Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Shuttered Russian Underground Crematorium Found Burning Human Remains – Reports

Updated:
The illegal crematorium had been shut down by authorities two years ago. Nikita Telizhenko / Znak.com

An underground crematorium in central Russia was found to have continued burning human remains despite being shut down by authorities two years ago, the Znak.com news website reported Monday.

The outlet said it initiated an inspection in 2019 of an illegal site near two major Kurgan city hospitals 2,000 kilometers east of Moscow. The inspection led to the site's operators being fined and liquidated at the time.

A Znak.com journalist returned to one of the underground crematorium's shuttered sites after residents complained of a foul smell in the area in October 2021.

“There, the correspondent found dozens of bags with bloodstained sheets, entrails, expired drugs and an improvised concrete oven,” the outlet wrote. “We saw plastic buckets with syringe needles and scattered yellow bags with biomedical waste logos.”

“There was a pungent chemical smell in the air,” it added. “The entire space around the site was filled with a disgusting, slightly sweet medical smell, sparks and tongues of fire formed out of a duct, thick smoke was spreading on the ground.”

Znak.com said it initiated a new inspection by the authorities, which found the crematorium to be abandoned after facing initial difficulties with gaining access to the site.

“The creepiest finding was a tall yellow container with packages which, when opened, security forces found literally filled to the brim with disemboweled internal organs,” it reported.

Znak.com said it identified Tyumen-based business owner Dmitry Zhidkov, one of whose companies receives medical waste contracts, as a possible owner of the illegal crematorium.

A local deputy said Kurgan’s municipal lawmakers had at one point approved a medical waste disposal facility around the site of the underground crematorium, according to Znak.com.

The mayor’s office said it had not received applications to approve the crematorium’s location, while regional authorities did not respond to Znak.com’s requests for comment.

Read more

grim record

Russia Marks New Covid Death Toll After Lifting Partial Lockdown

Infections and deaths reman high despite a weeklong nationwide paid vacation.
political prisoner

Georgia Ex-President Saakashvili Says Abused in Prison, Fears for Life

Chanting Saakashvili's name, about 40,000 demonstrators flooded on Monday evening into Tbilisi's Freedom Square.
shuttered doors

Ukraine’s English-Language Newspaper Kyiv Post Abruptly Closed By Owner

Reporters at Kyiv Post accused its owner of attempting to “infringe” on the paper’s editorial independence before the shutdown.
high-profile prisoner

U.S. Ex-Marine Reed Goes on Hunger Strike in Russian Prison – Reports

Trevor Reed has reportedly been in solitary confinement and unable to contact his family for months.

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.